Police are investigating an early-morning robbery that occurred near Chinatown.

Police said the perpetrators brandished an unspecified dangerous instrument at a 22-year-old man on the corner of Aala Street and Aala Place in proximity to Beretania Community Park sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The suspects took the victim’s property and fled.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.