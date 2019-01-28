Staff return to work at Haleakala, Hawai‘i Volcanoes national parks

With the end of the partial federal government shutdown, National Park Service staff have officially gone back to work today and are preparing to resume regular operations.

However, the “schedule for individual parks may vary, depending on staff and complexity of operations,” said a note posted on the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park website. The note went on to say that some parks which have been closed throughout the lapse in appropriations may not reopen immediately.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park had remained accessible during the shutdown. The Kilauea Visitor Center remained open, along with picnic tables and restrooms.

Chain of Craters Road, Escape Road, all campgrounds, backcountry areas and the Kahuku unit remain closed during the shutdown. Chain of Craters Road will remain closed “until staff can return to work and check for road hazards and impacts to critical resources such as nene, the endangered Hawaiian goose,” said a note posted to the website.

Sunrise reservations, required from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., as well as request for refunds during the lapse in appropriations, are now being accepted by phone or online at recreation.gov for Haleakala National Park on Maui. The park summit and trails had remained accessible during the shutdown, but visitors centers were shuttered, and no staff was available to process permits or reservations.

Haleakala National Park resumes regular operations, the park said in a news release, and visitor centers are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Pools of ‘Oheʻo in the Kipahulu District have also reopened, and are being monitored for possible flash floods. All park interpretive and educational programs are once again offered at the park.

Ranger talks have also resumed at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, which has the schedule posted online.

“We greatly appreciate the generous contributions of park partners, especially Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano House, Volcano Art Center, and Hawaii Pacific Parks Association who have provided tens of thousands of dollars in financial and in-kind donations during the lapse in appropriations,” said a notice on the HVNP website. “Their efforts have contributed significantly to our ability to provide access and basic services to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park throughout the shutdown.”

In addition, the notice said: “Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks.”