 Letter: $16 minimum wage seems the sweet spot
  • Monday, January 28, 2019
  • 71°

Letter: $16 minimum wage seems the sweet spot

Posted on January 28, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 27, 2019 at 3:35 am
Has anyone suggested a $16 per hour minimum wage (“Progressive press agenda on more staid Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 13)? A living wage for an adult in Honolulu is approximately $16 per hour, so a $16 minimum wage would put all full-time wage earners over the poverty level. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up