Calendar Today BASKETBALL PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym. ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m. SOCCER HHSAA Division I girls state

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: First-round–Mililani vs. Hilo, 3 p.m., at Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields; Moanalua at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Campbell at Kamehameha-Maui, 4:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Pearl City, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Castle at Farrington; Kahuku at Moanalua; Kailua at Kalani; Kalaheo at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only: Anuenue at Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Radford; Mililani at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Pearl City; Waialua at Waipahu; Waianae at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Race off (if needed), Magic Island to Kewalo Buoy to Magic Island, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH Division I boys: ILH Championship Iolani at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA DIVISION I GIRLS

Seeds

1. Kamehameha

2. Aiea

3. Konawaena

4. King Kekaulike

Monday

First Round

Mililani at Hilo, 3 p.m.

Kapolei at Pearl City, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Kamehameha-Maui, 4:30 p.m.

Moanalua at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

King Kekaulike vs. Kapolei/Moanalua winner, 1 p.m.

Konawaena vs. Moanalua/’Iolani winner, 3 p.m.

Aiea vs. Campbell/KS-Maui winner, 5 p.m.

Kamehameha vs. Hilo/Mililani winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-place Semifinals

Kamehameha loser vs. King Kekaulike loser, 3 p.m.

Aiea loser vs. Konawaena loser, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Aiea winner vs. Konawaena winner, 5 p.m.

Kamehameha winner vs. King Kekaulike winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Fifth-place game, 3 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

HHSAA DIVISION II GIRLS

Seeds

1. Kamehameha-Hawaii

2. Kauai

3. Pac-Five

4. Kalaheo

Wednesday

at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

First Round

Sacred Hearts vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m.

Seabury Hall vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m.

Waianae vs. Makua Lani, 3 p.m.

Hawaii Prep vs. Waialua, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Semifinals

Sacred Hearts/Leilehua loser vs. Seabury Hall/Kapaa loser, 1 p.m.

Waianae/Makua Lani loser vs. Hawaii Prep/Waialua loser, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Sacred Hearts/Leilehua winner, 3 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. Seabury Hall/Kapaa winner, 3 p.m.

Kauai vs. Waianae/Makua Lani winner, 3 p.m.

Pac-Five vs. Hawaii Prep/Waialua winner, 3 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-place Semifinals

Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Kaleheo loser, 3 p.m.

Kauai loser vs. Pac-Five loser, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Kauai winner vs. Pac-Five winner, 3 p.m.

Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Kaleheo winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation final, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 3 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.