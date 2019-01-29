High surf, snow showers and cool temperatures feature in forecast for Hawaiian Islands

High surf continued to pound select shores of all islands as snow fell on Mauna Kea today and more cool weather lay ahead for Oahu.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

High surf continued to pound select shores of all islands as snow fell on Mauna Kea today and more cool weather lay ahead for Oahu.

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Kauai and Oahu, and the north- and east-facing shores of Molokai, Maui and the Big Island remains in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday due to strong north-northeast winds and large seas.

Weather officials said surf is expected to reach 12 to 16 feet along north-facing shores of Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, and 8 to 12 feet along east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

Expect strong, breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Local wave runup and debris are also possible along low-lying coastlines and roadways, weather officials said.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials.

Snowfall, meanwhile, has been reported on Mauna Kea this morning, with additional snow showers possible through the afternoon.

A high wind advisory has also been issued for Lanai, Kahoolawe and portions of the Big Island, with north winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, and localized gusts over 40 miles per hour, through 6 p.m. this evening.

Motorists, especially those with high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution, weather officials said. The strong winds can bring down small tree branches and cause local power outages. Hawaii County Civil Defense reported early this morning that Bayfront Highway, Coconut Island and Queen Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo were closed due to the high surf and wind advisories.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect the strong winds to remain through Wednesday, keeping temperatures cooler than normal. Overnight temperatures on Oahu are expected to range from about 59 to 69 degrees. Two troughs associated with a “cut off” low just east of the state are expected to drift south over the islands, enhancing showers statewide from this afternoon through Wednesday.

Breezy trades are expected to prevail on Thursday and Friday, but additional clouds and showers may arrive once again over the weekend.