Logic, Sheck Wes to open for Eminem at Aloha Stadium

With Eminem’s concert at Aloha Stadium just a few weeks away, a pair of young rappers have been added to the bill.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

With Eminem’s concert at Aloha Stadium just a few weeks away, a pair of young rappers have been added to the bill.

Logic and Sheck Wes will be featured at the Feb. 15 concert, set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Logic is best known for the triple-platinum 2017 single “1-800-273-8255,” which sought to bring attention to the issue of suicide (the title being the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline”). It earned Grammy nominations for song of the year and best music video. The album that spawned it, “Everybody,” reached No. 1 and sold a million copies.

Sheck Wes emerged in 2017 with the double-­platinum single “Mo Bamba.” His latest album, “Mudboy,” was released in October.

Tickets for the concert are available at ­ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Prices range from $39.50 to $159.50.