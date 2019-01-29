 Logic, Sheck Wes to open for Eminem at Aloha Stadium
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
  • 77°

TGIF| Top News

Logic, Sheck Wes to open for Eminem at Aloha Stadium

By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
January 29, 2019
Updated January 29, 2019 12:28pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Rappers Logic, pictured here in New York last year, and Sheck Wes will open for Eminem at Aloha Stadium on Feb. 15.

ADVERTISING

With Eminem’s concert at Aloha Stadium just a few weeks away, a pair of young rappers have been added to the bill.

Logic and Sheck Wes will be featured at the Feb. 15 concert, set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Logic is best known for the triple-platinum 2017 single “1-800-273-8255,” which sought to bring attention to the issue of suicide (the title being the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline”). It earned Grammy nominations for song of the year and best music video. The album that spawned it, “Everybody,” reached No. 1 and sold a million copies.

Sheck Wes emerged in 2017 with the double-­platinum single “Mo Bamba.” His latest album, “Mudboy,” was released in October.

Tickets for the concert are available at ­ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Prices range from $39.50 to $159.50.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tappy the robot is behind part of charges against Huawei
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up