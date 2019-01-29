Manslaughter charges await driver in Kakaako crash

Video by Star-Advertiser staff
Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard
Monday's crash knocked down a lamp post at Kamakee and Ala Moana.
The 27-year-old driver of a pickup truck, who killed three pedestrians and injured four others Monday evening in Kakaako, is expected to be charged with three counts of manslaughter, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said at a news conference this afternoon.
Further charges will depend upon the conditions of the others injured, including two female pedestrians, ages 21 and 26, and the 41-year-old male driver of another pickup truck. All three remained in critical condition today, the chief said.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.
A 27-year-old male pedestrian was treated and released.
The driver was arrested, but booking was not completed as of 3 p.m. today due to his injuries, which were serious. He remains in the hospital.
Manslaughter is a Class A felony.
Ballard, who happened to be nearby, arrived on scene and said first responders were shaken up by so many fatalities.
“I mean it was horrible,” she said.
An officer was called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident at 6:10 p.m. of parked vehicles several blocks away in the area of Makaloa Avenue and Amana Street.
The officer pursued the suspect, but lost sight of the truck.
The suspect’s pickup headed Ewa on Ala Moana Boulevard, crossed three lanes of traffic and tried to turn onto Kamakee Street, police said.
He then drove over an island and knocked over the light pole where the pedestrians were waiting.
Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the incidents.
The suspect has three previous convictions, including felony terroristic threatening.