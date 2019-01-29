Medical Examiner identifies 2 of 3 killed in Kakaako crash

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two of the three pedestrians killed in Monday’s crash in Kakaako.

Casimir G. Pokorny, 26 of Oreland, Penn., and William T. Lau, 39, of Honolulu died after a suspected impaired driver slammed into them at the intersection of Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Positive identification of a third pedestrian is pending.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. Monday. Police said a Ford F-150 truck operated by a man was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Ala Moana Boulevard when it suddenly veered across three lanes.

He then drove over a concrete traffic island where the vehicle struck six pedestrians.

Three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said three other pedestrians were taken to a hospital in good, serious and critical condition.

The truck driver also struck another F-150 pickup truck on Kamakee Street that was stopped at a traffic light waiting to make a right turn onto Ala Moana Boulevard.

The first truck driver was taken to Straub Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the second pickup truck was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.