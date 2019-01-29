 Officer fatally shoots man who drove toward police during Kalihi traffic stop
  Tuesday, January 29, 2019
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
January 29, 2019
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police investigated the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the Kamehameha Shopping Center this morning.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kalihi involving an adult male suspect who police fatally shot after the suspect reportedly sped toward an officer during a traffic stop early today.

Police said two officers stopped a black sport utility vehicle near the Kamehameha Shopping Center at approximately 1:35 a.m. for a traffic violation. As the officers approached the vehicle, the suspect allegedly sped toward them.

Police said one of the officers discharged his firearm at the suspect and the SUV struck a police vehicle.

Police administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the suspect, who sustained gunshot wounds, until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The officer who discharged his firearm was uninjured.

The suspect was the sole occupant in the SUV.

Officers reopened the intersection of Kapalama Avenue and Hala Drive around 7:15 a.m. after they concluded their investigation of the scene.

Comments (5)
