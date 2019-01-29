 Opponents of Thirty Meter Telescope travel to California to appeal to key funder
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
  • 72°

Top News

Opponents of Thirty Meter Telescope travel to California to appeal to key funder

Associated Press
January 29, 2019
Updated January 29, 2019 8:05pm
ADVERTISING

Leaders of a fight against building a giant telescope on Mauna Kea are in California trying to convince a financial backer of the project to withdraw support.

Kealoha Pisciotta says she and other opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope are scheduled to meet Wednesday with the president of a Palo Alto-based foundation established by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore and his wife.

The Gordon and Betty More Foundation pledged $250 million for the $1.4 billion project.

Foundation spokeswoman Holly Potter declined to comment on the private meeting.

Pisciotta says it’s a last-ditch attempt to keep the telescope off Mauna Kea.

The Hawaii Supreme Court upheld the project’s construction permit.

Opponents say it will desecrate sacred land. Supporters say it will bring educational and economic opportunities to the state.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘This is the biggest nightmare that you could ever imagine’
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up