Tiger shark sightings, jellyfish prompt Kauai beach closures, advisory

  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 29, 2019
Updated January 29, 2019 1:00pm
Kauai County Ocean Safety officials this morning advised the public not to swim at all Kekaha beaches on the west side of the Garden Isle due to Monday’s shark sightings.

In addition, the public is advised not to swim at Poipu Beach Park and Salt Pond Beach Park on the south side until further notice due to reports of box jellyfish.

On Monday, lifeguards reported sightings of three tiger sharks, roughly between 12 to 15 feet long near Kekaha Beach and areas known as “Davidsons” and “Targets.”

Kekaha Beach will remain closed until at least this afternoon when lifeguards will reassess if it can be reopened.

Beachgoers are urged to heed all posted warning signs and advisories.

For current updates about ocean conditions and safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any station, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.

