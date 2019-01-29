Washington baker apologizes for ‘Build that Wall’ cookie
SEATTLE >> A Washington state baker is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine’s Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media.
Washington state baker apologizes after offering Valentine's cookie featuring the phrase "Build That Wall," saying it was only meant as a joke.
In this Jan. 24 video image provided by KING-TV, baker Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, speaks during an interview at his shop in Edmonds, Wash. Bellingham is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine’s Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media. KING-TV reports that Bellingham has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with “Build that Wall” in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.
In this Jan. 24 video image provided by KING-TV, Ana Carrera shows her phone with a photo of cookies she posted in Facebook, after she took the picture at Edmonds Bakery in Edmonds, Wash.
KING-TV reports that Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with “Build that Wall” in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.
The cookie was one of several decorated with messages such as “Addicted to Love” and “Cool Beans.” Bellingham says the cookie was a joke and not meant as a political statement.
A woman, Ana Carrera, posted a photo of the cookie on Facebook, saying that as a person with Mexican heritage it felt personal.
Bellingham says someone taped a sign to the shop calling for a boycott.