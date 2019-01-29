 Washington baker apologizes for ‘Build that Wall’ cookie
  Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Associated Press
  • Washington state baker apologizes after offering Valentine's cookie featuring the phrase "Build That Wall," saying it was only meant as a joke.
    In this Jan. 24 video image provided by KING-TV, baker Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, speaks during an interview at his shop in Edmonds, Wash. Bellingham is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine’s Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media. KING-TV reports that Bellingham has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with “Build that Wall” in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.

SEATTLE >> A Washington state baker is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine’s Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media.

KING-TV reports that Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with “Build that Wall” in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.

The cookie was one of several decorated with messages such as “Addicted to Love” and “Cool Beans.” Bellingham says the cookie was a joke and not meant as a political statement.

A woman, Ana Carrera, posted a photo of the cookie on Facebook, saying that as a person with Mexican heritage it felt personal.

Bellingham says someone taped a sign to the shop calling for a boycott.

LOOKING BACK

