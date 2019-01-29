 Letter: All crosswalks need traffic controls
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Posted on January 29, 2019 12:05 am 
City Council Bill 83, which would suggest that drivers flash hazard lights when someone is crossing at a crosswalk, is not feasible (“Honolulu drivers might be asked to use hazard lights at crosswalks,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25). Read More

