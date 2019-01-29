 Letter: Cut waste instead of increasing gas tax
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Letter: Cut waste instead of increasing gas tax

Posted on January 29, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 29, 2019 at 12:38 am
Won’t Gov. David Ige’s proposal to raise the gas tax again more than defeat the purpose of his minimum-wage increase (“Gov. David Ige wants higher gas tax and vehicle fees to fund road repairs,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 24)? Read More

