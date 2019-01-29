 Letter: Unlikely to catch disease from a dog
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
  • 72°

Letter: Unlikely to catch disease from a dog

Posted on January 29, 2019 12:05 am 
As both a veterinarian and a family physician for over 40 years, I understand how zoonotic diseases are transferred between animals and humans. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up