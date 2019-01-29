Cauliflower’s cousin starts conversations

My family loves cauliflower, the “it” vegetable of the moment — if you believe in things like “it” vegetables.

So, now what’s this about a broccoflower? It’s the “it” vegetable’s more colorful cousin.

Either one gives a dish a bit of a wow factor — and who doesn’t love a vegetable that starts a conversation?

Broccoli and cauliflower are also cousins, both members of the cruciferous family, and therefore can naturally cross-pollinate, which has resulted in two attractive and delicious broccoflower varieties.

Broccoflower can be cooked or eaten raw, and has a slightly sweeter and less bitter taste than either regular cauliflower or broccoli. Find it in produce sections near its cousins — it looks like a green cauliflower.

Cook it as you would broccoli or cauliflower — steam, boil, roast, saute — and substitute it in pretty much any recipe that calls for either one.

And of course that means that if you have cauliflower or broccoli on hand, you can use them in this recipe, an unusual roasted vegetable combo that makes a terrific side.

But the conversation then might be less lively.

ROASTED BROCCOFLOWER AND SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS WITH ROSEMARY AND GARLIC

By Katie Workman

1 head broccoflower, cut into 1-inch florets

8 ounces shiitake or other type of mushrooms, wiped, stemmed and halved

3 tablespoons olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

2 medium sprigs rosemary, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and lightly grease foil.

Distribute broccoflower and mushrooms on baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic and rosemary sprigs; and sprinkle with salt.

Use hands to combine everything well, then spread the vegetables into a single layer. Roast about 25 minutes, until vegetables are just tender and lightly browned in spots.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl or container, mix together maple syrup, lemon juice and vinegar.

Remove rosemary sprigs and garlic cloves from cooked vegetables and sprinkle maple syrup mixture over vegetables; toss to coat.

Taste; season with more salt and pepper, if needed. Serve hot or warm. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 80 calories, 1 g total fat, no saturated fat or cholesterol, 516 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 5 g protein.