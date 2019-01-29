 Christina Aguilera to launch Las Vegas residency in May
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Associated Press
January 29, 2019
Updated January 29, 2019 12:05pm

    Christina Aguilera performs at the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square in New York on Dec. 31. Aguilera is joining the growing number of musicians launching residencies in Las Vegas. The singer has announced that “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” will open at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 31.

NEW YORK >> Christina Aguilera is joining the growing number of musicians launching residencies in Las Vegas.

The singer announced today that “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” will open at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 31.

Aguilera announced 16 performances. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

The Grammy winner released her debut album in 1999 and is known for hits such as “Genie in a Bottle,” ”Beautiful” and “Ain’t No Other Man.”

Aguilera released the album “Liberation,” last year. Two of its songs — “Fall in Line” with Demi Lovato and “Like I Do” with GoldLink — earned nominations at the 2019 Grammys, airing Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

Others who have made Vegas a temporary home include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey.

