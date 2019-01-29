ILH D-I Boys Soccer: ʻIolani vs. Punahou

ʻIolani’s Branson Suzuki gets the ball away from Punahou’s Jacob Moore on Tuesday. The Buffanblu rolled to a 4-1 victory on their rainy home field to lock up the ILH Division I boys soccer championship and a seeded berth and first-round bye in the upcoming D-I state tournament.
ʻIolani’s Garrett Inouye battles Punahou’s Dominic Gusman for the ball.
ʻIolani’s Frederik Mareels battles Punahou’s Dane Mizuno for the ball.
Punahou’s goalkeeper Nicholas Shor grabs the ball from ʻIolani’s Jacob Lee before it goes into the goal.
Punahou’s Treyden Buder-Nakasone, behind teammate Matthew Fairfax, heads the ball over ʻIolani’s goalkeeper Isaak Tanaka, coming up from the left, for a goal.
Punahou players celebrate Treyden Buder-Nakasone's goal.
Punahou players celebrate Micah Williams' goal.