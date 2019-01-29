 Rainbow Warriors remain at No. 2
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
  • 72°

Rainbow Warriors remain at No. 2

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 29, 2019 12:05 am 
Hawaii’s record didn’t change courtesy of a bye week and neither did its ranking. The Rainbow Warriors (3-0) stayed at No. 2 for a second consecutive week in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Top 15 released on Monday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up