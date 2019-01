TODAY BASKETBALL ILH Division I boys: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at St. Francis, 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Castle at Farrington; Kahuku at Moanalua; Kailua at Kalani; Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll,

6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Castle at Farrington;

Kahuku at Moanalua; Kailua at Kalani;

Kalaheo at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

Varsity only: Anuenue at Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Radford; Mililani at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Pearl City; Waialua at Waipahu; Waianae at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Race off (if needed), Magic Island to Kewalo Buoy to Magic Island, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH Division I boys: ILH Championship Iolani at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside at

Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

SOCCER

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: First-round–Leilehua vs. Sacred Hearts, field 5; Kapaa vs. Seabury Hall, field 6; Makua Lani vs. Waianae, field 7; Waialua vs. Hawaii Prep, field 8; all matches begin at 3 p.m. at

Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

ILH Division I boys: make up date, time and location TBA.

ILH

Saturday

Varsity

Punahou 2131, Kamehameha 2028

High shooters–Pun: Adam Kwock 365, KS: Kaitlyn Saelua 369.

Punahou 2134, St. Francis 1983. High shooters–Pun: Megan Goh 370. STF: Kelsy Padilla 361.

Junior varsity

Punahou 1967, Kamehamea 1513.

High shooters–Pun: Lilly Lockwood 369. KS: Tahina Tomaszek 290.

BIIF

Boys varsity semifinals

Hawaii Prep 3, Waiakea 2 OT. Goal scorers–HP: Jake Schneider 2, Conor Hunt 1.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

ILH varsity

Monday

Div. I-AA/II

Punahou II 66, Le Jardin 24. Leading scorers–Pun: Alex Iosivas 12, Aaron Hirahara 10. LJA: J. Pahlmeyer 8.

Saturday

Div. I

Saint Louis 61, Kamehameha 55. Leading scorers–STL: Isaac Silva 24, Trey Taba 10. KS: Christmas Togiai 22.

Div. 1-AA

Punahou 67, Saint Louis 54. Leading scorers–Pun: Brandon Char 14, Luke Bowers 10. STL: Kila Kamakawiwoole 20.

BIIF varsity

Hawaii Prep 68, Honokaa 53. Leading scorers–HPA: Valentinas Ulinas 21, Michael Hughes 11, Matija Vitorovic 10, KJ Walker 10. Hon: Isaac Jardine 22, Kawena O’Neil 11.

Junior Varsity

Hawaii Prep 50, Honokaa 34.