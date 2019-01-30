 BTS concert film adds Hawaii screenings
  • Wednesday, January 30, 2019
BTS concert film adds Hawaii screenings

By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
January 30, 2019
Updated January 30, 2019 11:04am

  • YOAN VALAT/POOL PHOTO VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    South Korean pop group BTS performed during a Korean cultural event in Paris, France, Oct. 14.

  • CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

    BTS performed “Fake Love” at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, May 20, in Las Vegas.

Additional Hawaii showings have been added for K-pop boy band BTS’ concert film “BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul,” which grossed over $2.8 million when it screened Saturday in over 1,000 U.S. movie theaters nationwide. The screening finished No. 5 at the weekend box office and had the highest per-screen average.

It was the highest one-day gross for a music event for event-cinema distributor Fathom Events and for the event-cinema industry in North America, according to a news release.

Tickets will be available Thursday for the encore showings at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 and 10 at Regal’s Dole Cannery, Pearl Highlands and Kapolei Commons multiplexes on Oahu and the Maui Mall Megaplex in Kahului.

