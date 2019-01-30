High surf advisory in effect for Hawaii as windy, rainy weather continues

Cool, windy and wet weather continues to chill the isles as a new high surf advisory has been posted for most islands.

The high surf advisory for most islands in the chain has been issued due to strong winds and a new west-northwest swell, effective through 6 a.m. Friday.

Weather officials issued a high surf advisory for the following:

>> East-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Surf is expected to reach 6 to 10 feet.

>> North- and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai

Strong north to northeast winds will keep surf at advisory levels along east-facing shores of the Big Island today, according to weather officials, and from Kauai eastward to Maui through late in the work week.

A new west-northwest swell, meanwhile, will build surf to advisory levels across the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai later today, with surf approaching advisory levels across north- and west-facing shores from Oahu to Maui late tonight or Thursday.

Expect strong, breaking waves and strong currents, making swimming dangerous, weather officials said, with some local wave runup and debris possible along low-lying coastlines and roadways.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials.

A wind advisory, meanwhile, remains in effect for Lanai and Kahoolawe, with northeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts to about 50 miles per hour, through 6 p.m. today. A wind advisory also remains in effect for the Big Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters say a cool and windy north to northeasterly flow will continue today, with clouds and showers drifting into all isles, producing “enhanced rainfall” over windward and mountain areas with some of the stronger showers passing over leeward areas. Temperatures on Oahu tonight range mostly from the low to high 60s.

Temperatures should warm up on Thursday and Friday as winds gradually shift to a more typical, east-northeast direction.