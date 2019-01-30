Lyft introduces on-base pickups for Oahu military

Lyft announced today that it is now making rides more accessible for those serving in the U.S. Marines, Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard on Oahu, with pickups available on military bases.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Lyft announced today that it is now making rides more accessible for those serving in the U.S. Marines, Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard on Oahu, with pickups available on military bases.

Drivers who have access to military bases — including military, military spouses or retired veterans — will be automatically matched with passengers requesting a ride from an Oahu military base.

“Due to restricted access, many of our riders living on or commuting from military bases have been limited to pick up at the main entry gates only,” said Rob Mora, market manager for Lyft Hawaii, in a news release. “We are excited to be able to provide a rideshare solution that makes traveling from Hawaii’s military bases seamless and reliable for service members and their families.”

In addition to Oahu’s military bases, Lyft offers its services at Camp Pendleton in California and Fort Meade in Maryland.