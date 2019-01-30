 Portion of Nehoa Street blocked due to police emergency
Portion of Nehoa Street blocked due to police emergency

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 30, 2019
Updated January 30, 2019 7:32pm
Nehoa Street is blocked from Punahou Street to Poki Street in Makiki due to a police emergency.

Police say the incident is at 1569 Nehoa Street.

This story is ongoing. More information will be updated as soon as it becomes available.

