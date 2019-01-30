Portion of Nehoa Street blocked due to police emergency

ADVERTISING
Nehoa Street is blocked from Punahou Street to Poki Street in Makiki due to a police emergency.
Police say the incident is at 1569 Nehoa Street.
This story is ongoing. More information will be updated as soon as it becomes available.
Nehoa Street is blocked from Punahou Street to Poki Street in Makiki due to a police emergency.
Nehoa Street is blocked from Punahou Street to Poki Street in Makiki due to a police emergency.
Police say the incident is at 1569 Nehoa Street.
This story is ongoing. More information will be updated as soon as it becomes available.