‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ to hold Waikiki casting call

Sande Alessi Casting Hawaii has put out an open casting call for CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ this Friday evening at Waikiki Community Center.

Sande Alessi put out a casting call on Facebook for new faces for the two shows from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Waikiki Community Center, 310 Paoakalani Ave.

The post says those who have been on the show do not need to go to this casting call again.

Among the list of desired cast are: beautiful women, beach bodies, real first responders, military types, police types, body builders, recurring pool party guests, upscale business types, surfers, gym goers and individuals who are ages 18 to 20, but look younger.

No experience is necessary. Those responding to the casting call should be at least 18 years or older, bring a three-by-five-inch color photo and pen. The photo should be from the waist up, without wigs, makeup or sunglasses. There is no need to prepare an audition.

Those who cannot make the casting call this week can register online at SandeAlessiCasting.com.

“There is pay, meals and it will definitely be a memorable experience,” said the post. “We have hundreds and hundreds of roles to cast. Thank you all!”

In a separate post, Alessi said “Hawaii Five-0” was looking to feature muscle cars from before 2012 in good condition. Current car photos can be emailed to OahuCasting@gmail.com with “HOT CARS” in the subject line.