 ‘The Batman’ set for 2021 release, star to be determined
  • Wednesday, January 30, 2019
  • 81°

News

‘The Batman’ set for 2021 release, star to be determined

Associated Press
January 30, 2019
Updated January 30, 2019 4:00pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that it will release “The Batman” on June 25, 2021 and “The Suicide Squad” six weeks later on Aug. 6. No casting or story details were released. Matt Reeves, who directed “Cloverfield” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” will helm the Batman film.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Who will be inside the suit remains unknown but “The Batman” has a release date.

Warner Bros. today announced that Matt Reeves’ stand-alone Batman film will hit theaters in June 2021. Ben Affleck was previously set to star in the film following his performances in “Justice League” and “Batman v. Superman,” but a new Caped Crusader is to be cast.

Affleck, who was at one point also to direct “The Batman,” tweeted that he’s excited to see Reeves’ vision of the film “come to life.”

Warner Bros. also dated the next “Suicide Squad” film, to be written by James Gunn, for 2021. The studio set an adaption of Stephen King’s “The Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” for November this year, and Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” for October 2020.

PREVIOUS STORY
Where’s my robot lawn mower? Roomba-maker now has an answer
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up