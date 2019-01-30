Vigil honors pedestrians of deadly Kakaako crash

Video and photos by George F. Lee / glee@staradvertiser.com
Shortly before Wednesday's vigil, Kimberley Barrett, an area resident since 1981, stopped at the pedestrian island at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard where three people were killed by a speeding vehicle on Monday.
Flowers continued to be placed on Wednesday afternoon at the pedestrian island at Kamakee St. and Ala Moana Blvd.
Justine Espíritu, left, Patricia Johnson, Jnani Johnson and Mike Kappas were amongst those who participated in Wednesday's vigil for the three pedestrians killed by a speeding vehicle. The event was organized by the Hawaii Bicycling League.
Jessica Lani Rich of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii held a sign bearing the photo of Casimir Pokorny during Wednesday's vigil. Pokorny was one of three killed. With Rich is John McCurdy, father of accident survivor Lianna McCurdy.
Daniel Alexander, right, Co-Executive Director of the Hawaii Bicycling League, spoke to over 100 people before a 3 minute moment of silence for the three pedestrians killed.
Over 100 people stood for a three minute moment of silence.
The Hawaii Bicycling League encouraged attendees to track and support legislation that focuses on pedestrian safety.
The three victims have been identified as 47-year-old Reino Ikeda visiting from Saitama prefecture in Japan, Casimir Pokorny, 26, of Oreland, Penn., and Dr. William Travis Lau, 39, of Honolulu.
The 27-year-old driver in the Kakaako crash was charged just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, during the vigil. Prosecutors charged Alins Sumang with three counts of manslaughter.
Over 100 people posed for a photo following the three minute moment of silence for the three pedestrians killed.