 Kapolei’s Wright beats buzzer against Mililani
  • Wednesday, January 30, 2019
  • 70°

Kapolei’s Wright beats buzzer against Mililani

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 30, 2019 12:05 am 
Ethan Wright’s follow shot at the buzzer on a missed layup by Ja’Shon Carter lifted Kapolei over Mililani 40-38 on Tuesday night in a battle of unbeatens at the Hurricanes’ gym. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up