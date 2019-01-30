 Rainbow Wahine want to keep intensity flowing
  Wednesday, January 30, 2019
By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 30, 2019 12:05 am 
In her first season at Hawaii, women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman instructed her team to cut down the nets on a victorious senior night in order to acclimate to the championship feel of the following week’s 2013 Big West tournament. Read More

