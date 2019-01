SHARE















Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside at

Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Race off (if needed), Magic Island to Kewalo Buoy to Magic Island, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: First-round–Leilehua vs. Sacred Hearts, field 5; Kapaa vs. Seabury Hall, field 6; Makua Lani vs. Waianae, field 7; Waialua vs. Hawaii Prep, field 8; all matches begin at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SURFING

World Surf League: Volcom Pipe Pro, 8 a.m., at Banzai Pipeline, surf permitting.

Thursday

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Biola vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 5:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kalani; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kailua at McKinley; Kaiser at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kaimuki. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only: Anuenue at Castle, 5:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waianae; Campbell at Mililani; Kapolei at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Pearl City at Waialua. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.; Campbell at Mililani, JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Pearl City vs. King Kekaulike, 1 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Konawaena, 3 p.m.; Campbell, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Main Stadium.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Leilehua/Sacred Hearts vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, field 6; Kapaa/Seabury Hall winner vs. Kalaheo, field 7; Makua Lani/Waianae winner vs. Kauai, field 8; Waialua/Hawaii Prep winner vs. Pac-Five, field 9; all matches begin at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Also, consolation semifinals–Kapaa/Seabury Hall loser vs. Leilehua/Sacred Hearts loser, field 7; Waialua/Hawaii Prep loser vs. Makua Lani/Waianae loser, field 8; both matches begin at 1 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SURFING

World Surf League: Volcom Pipe Pro, 8 a.m., at Banzai Pipeline, surf permitting.

Basketball

Biif

Boys varsity

Tuesday

Kohala 56, Konawaena 46

Pahoa 53, Keaau 51

Leading scorers–Kohala: O’Shen Cazimero 19, Koby Agbayani 10, Moses Emeliano 10. Konawaena: Ethan Neru 16, Seth Mattos 11. Pahoa: Damon Romero 26, Jaydean Broad-Melander 10. Keaau: Patrick Mears 22.

Monday

Hawaii Prep 68, Honokaa 53

Leading scorers–Hawaii Prep: Valentinas Ulinas 21, Michael Hughes 11, KJ Walker 10, Matija Vitorovic 10. Honokaa: Isaac Jardine 22, Kawena O’Neil 11.

ILH

Boys varsity, division I

Tuesday

Maryknoll 65, ‘Iolani 47

Saint Louis 43, Mid-Pacific 36

St. Francis 58, Kamehameha 55

Leading scorers–Maryknoll: Kalai Akaka 16, Makoto Kamata 14, Marcus Tobin 10. ‘Iolani: Wes Yamada 10. Saint Louis: Jayden deLaura 14. Mid-Pacific: Kamana Lapina 10. St. Francis: Kameron Ng 25, Kordel Ng 14. Kamehameha: Christmas Togiai 21, Onipaa Pung 14.

OIA East

Tuesday

Boys varsity

Kalaheo 58, McKinley 37

Leading scorers–Kalaheo: Kanoa Smith 16, Robert Thompson 15, Ryan Pardini 13. McKinley: Frank Camacho 10, Kamalei Omori 10.

OIA West

Tuesday

Boys varsity

Campbell 53, Waianae 31

Kapolei 40, Mililani 38

Pearl City 42, Nanakuli 36

Radford 51, Aiea 45

Leading scorers–Campbell: Mitchell Williams 17. Waianae: John-Gilbert Ramos 17. Kapolei: Nathaniel Whitehurst 10. Pearl City: Josh Matsuda 9, Albert Perry 9. Nanakuli: Kukilakila Kahalekai 17. Mililani: Jace Patsel 11, Ethan Rudometkin 11. Radford: M. Lukins 13, E. Stevenson 11, J. Thorpe 10. Aiea: J. Gormley 13, N. Okamoto 13.

SOCCER

ILH

Tuesday

Boys varsity

Division I Championship

Punahou 4, ‘Iolani 1

Goal scorers–Punahou: Treyden Buder-Nakasone, Max Moonier, Micah Williams, own goal. ‘Iolani: Brendan Parke.