 Big Island resort damaged by tsunami plans 2022 reopening
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 73°

Top News

Big Island resort damaged by tsunami plans 2022 reopening

Associated Press
January 31, 2019
Updated January 31, 2019 7:45pm

  • COURTESY PHOTO

    Real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson has brought on Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to manage Kona Village.

ADVERTISING

A Big Island resort known for its Polynesian-style, thatched-roof bungalows plans to reopen in 2022 after it closed in 2011 because of tsunami damage.

Real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson has brought on Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to manage Kona Village.

Rosewood announced Wednesday that the renovated property about 19 miles (30 kilometers) north of Kailua-Kona will have 150 stand-alone guest hales.

The resort plans to reopen the original Shipwreck Bar and Talk Story Bar and add a spa, multiple swimming pools and other amenities.

This will be Rosewood’s first property in Hawaii.

Kennedy Wilson took over the resort in 2016 after a foreclosure lawsuit was filed against the resort’s former owner.

The resort originally opened in 1965.

PREVIOUS STORY
Fort Shafter onramp to Moanalua Freeway westbound closed
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up