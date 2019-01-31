Brown water advisories issued for Maui beaches

The state Health Department has issued brown water advisories for Maui’s North Shore and westside, due to heavy rains resulting in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The state Health Department has issued brown water advisories for Maui’s North Shore and westside, due to heavy rains resulting in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

On Maui’s North Shore, the advisory extends from Hookipa Beach Park to Waiehu. On the westside, the advisory extends from Kapalua down to Lahaina.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” said the department.

While not all coastal areas may be affected by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown, as well as to continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Brown water advisories also remained in effect for Hilo Bay to Honolii on Hawaii island and Koloa Landing on Kauai as of this morning.

Ongoing water quality advisories, maps and updates are available from the Health Department at this link.