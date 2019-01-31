HFD determines cause of Makakilo building fire

SHARE















Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a two-story residence in Makakilo today.

The fire, initially spotted by a neighbor, was reported at 8:21 a.m. The Honolulu Fire Department responded with 11 units staffed with 39 personnel.

Firefighters arriving at the Puapake Street residence observed smoke coming from a second-story window. The fire was brought under control by 8:44 a.m. and extinguished by 8:51 a.m.

HFD investigators determined that the fire was caused when an oven’s cleaning mode feature was accidentally activated with combustibles stored inside of the appliance.

Fire damages are estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $40,000 to its contents. No injuries were reported for this incident.

The occupants of the residence were not home at the time of the fire.

