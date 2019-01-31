 Indiana town marshal rescues horse that got stuck in tree
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
Associated Press
January 31, 2019
    This photo provided by Winfield, Ind., Town Marshal Daniel Ball shows a horse that became stuck between two tree trunks in northern Indiana on Wednesday amid subzero cold. The town marshal arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to find the horse wedged between the trunks of multi-trunked tree and cut away branches with a chainsaw until the horse was able to pull itself free.

    This photo provided by Winfield, Ind., Town Marshal Daniel Ball shows a horse that became stuck between two tree trunks in northern Indiana on Wednesday amid subzero cold. The town marshal arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to find the horse wedged between the trunks of multi-trunked tree and cut away branches with a chainsaw until the horse was able to pull itself free.

WINFIELD, Ind. >> An Indiana town marshal wielding a chain saw rescued a horse that became wedged between two branches of a tree trunk amid subzero cold .

Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball says the horse somehow became stuck in the multi-trunked tree Wednesday morning in the town about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of Gary.

He told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that he feared the horse might die because it collapsed at one point and was growing weak with the temperature hovering near minus 20 degrees (minus 28 Celsius).

But when a neighbor brought a chain saw to the scene, Ball braved the frigid conditions for 45 minutes to cut away branches until the horse was able to pull free.

The horse then managed to walk back to its barn and eat breakfast.

