Kauai police identify 31-year-old visitor who drowned off Secret Beach

Kauai police have identified the male visitor who drowned in waters off the North Shore Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Seim, 31, of Washington, died while swimming in waters off Kauapea Beach, also known as Secret Beach.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Seim was distressed and yelled out for help, according to a statement from Kauai police. Bystanders tried to help and found him unresponsive face down in waters roughly 20 feet from the shoreline. They brought him to shore to administer CPR.

Hanalei firefighters, lifeguards and medics arrived at the scene to revive Seim and transported him transported to Mahelona Hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy is pending to determine Seim’s cause of death and foul play is not suspected, Kauai police said. Life’s Bridges volunteers are assisting Seim’s family with grief counseling.