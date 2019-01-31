Retired Kauai police chief injured after getting hit by a car on Hawaii island

Retired Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry was seriously injured over the weekend when he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Hawaii island.

Retired Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry was seriously injured over the weekend when he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Hawaii island.

He is in stable condition at the Queen’s Medical Center, the hospital said Thursday.

Perry was riding the bicycle on Highway 11 when he was broadsided at the Keaau intersection. His family attributes his survival to the fact that he was wearing a helmet.

“We appreciate all the calls and all the support we’ve received. Please continue to keep my husband in your prayers,” his wife, Solette, said in a statement issued by Queen’s.

The family is requesting privacy at this time.