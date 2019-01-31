5 commercials to watch for during the Super Bowl this Sunday

With Super Bowl 2019 around the corner, companies are releasing their game-time commercials early. A 30-second Super Bowl advertisement could cost more than $5 million this year with over 100 million people expected to watch the game on CBS Sunday.

Here are five entertaining commercials for Super Bowl LIII that are already circulating online:

1. Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra used a global YouTube trend called ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, and features actress and singer Zoe Kravitz. Filmed in a nature setting, Kravitz speaks closely into microphones placed on both sides of her so the audience can hear everything: the clicks, taps, and spritz. The commercial has over 10 million views on YouTube.

2. Doritos

Combining the classic and contemporary, the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper team up for Doritos. Chance the Rapper made a rap about the chips to the tune of the boy band’s song “I Want It That Way,” while they all showcased their signature dance moves. The commercial has attracted over 4 million views on YouTube.

3. Amazon

This parody ad, promoting Amazon’s Beta Testing Program, shows the company unsuccessfully trying to expand its AI, called Alexa, into different household items. The commercial is sprinkled with celebrity appearances, including Harrison Ford, TV show “Broad City” stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, and astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly.

4. Pepsi

Steve Carrell, Cardi B, and Lil Wayne star in Pepsi’s commercial. Carrell makes a big deal about how Pepsi beverages are “more than OK,” which cues Lil Wayne with his famous way of saying “OK” in multiple songs, and Cardi B saying her infamous “Okuur.”

5. Bubly

PepsiCo’s sparkling water brand created a 30-second ad with help from Michael Buble. The entire commercial consists of Buble thinking the carbonated drink is named after him. Bubly also features four new flavors in the ad: peachbubly, blackberrybubly, raspberrybubly and cranberrybubly.

Bonus commercial: Expensify

For people who like interactive commercials, here’s an attention grabber. Expensify, an app for expense management, will air a commercial with rapper 2-Chainz and actor Adam Scott in which viewers can enter for a chance to win $200,000. During the 30-second commercial, a receipt for a car 2-Chainz rides in will be shown on the screen. People who want to participate can download the Expensify app on their phone and take a photo of the receipt. Even now, people who download the app and start uploading receipts can enter to win prizes.

In Hawaii, kickoff time for Super Bowl LIII is 1:30 p.m.

Associated Press contributed to this article.