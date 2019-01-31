 Plantation Village celebrates Lunar New Year, malasadas
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 72°

Plantation Village celebrates Lunar New Year, malasadas

By Zenaida Serrano zserrano@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 31, 2019 12:05 am 
A double celebration means double the fun at the Year of the Boar New Year’s Festival and Malasadas Day Celebration Saturday at Hawaii’s Plantation Village. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up