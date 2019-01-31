Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Dive tour operator Ocean Ramsey does not have a research permit from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A Jan. 17 article on Page B3 inaccurately reported she was working with a NOAA permit while at the site of a sperm whale carcass that had attracted sharks.

>> A millimeter is one-thousandth of a meter. An incorrect answer was given on Page D1 Tuesday in the Super Quiz.