Kayaker missing after heading for the Philippines

Honolulu CrimeStoppers issued a missing-person bulletin today for a man who reportedly left Hawaii on a kayak nearly two months ago bound for the Philippines.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

Honolulu CrimeStoppers issued a missing-person bulletin today for a man who reportedly left Hawaii on a kayak nearly two months ago bound for the Philippines.

Police said Manuel “Noli” Duran, 56, was last heard from on Dec. 7. He planned the trip and purchased supplies in hopes of reaching the Philippines in 30 days to visit his girlfriend and daughter, according to CrimeStoppers.

Duran is Filipino, 5-feet-3, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

His vehicle, a 2005 gold Chevy Astrovan with the Hawaii license plate, RRY-208, is also missing, police said.

Anyone with information about Duran is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cellular phone, or by visiting www.honolulucrimestoppers.org and submitting a tip.