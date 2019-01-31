 Officials order repairs as historic ship Falls of Clyde takes on water
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 72°

Officials order repairs as historic ship Falls of Clyde takes on water

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 31, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 30, 2019 at 11:20 pm
State officials said Wednesday that the historic ship Falls of Clyde is beginning to sink at Honolulu Harbor. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up