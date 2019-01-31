 UH footage captures newborn humpback minutes after birth
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 72°

UH footage captures newborn humpback minutes after birth

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 31, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 30, 2019 at 11:33 pm
Rare drone footage captured by the University of Hawaii Marine Mammal Research Program shows a newborn humpback whale gliding along near the ocean’s surface, sometimes riding on its mother’s back. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up