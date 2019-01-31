HHSAA Girls Soccer: ʻIolani vs. Konawaena

ʻIolani's Ali Yoshida (18) lines up a shot against Konawaena goalkeeper Kyanah Blas (24) during the quarterfinal game of the HHSAA Girls Soccer Tournament at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex on Thursday. Konawaena won 2-1.
ʻIolani's Ali Yoshida (18) is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a goal.
ʻIolani's Kaila Rachlin (20) hits across into the box.
ʻIolani's Kaitlyn Uemoto (12) and Konawaena's Finesity Salinas-Gouveia (20) collide as they chase after a ball.
ʻIolani's Kelsey Wong (21) tries to head a Konawaena corner kick out of the box.
Konawaena's Nanea Wall (5) attempts to clear a ball as she is challenged by ʻIolani's Sina Sataraka (14).
Konawaena's Nanea Wall (5) and ʻIolani's Ali Yoshida (18) attempt to kick the ball simultaneously.
Konawaena goalkeeper Kyanah Blas (24) stops an ʻIolani penalty kick.
Konawaena goalkeeper Kyanah Blas (24) leaps and watches the last ʻIolani penalty shot sail over the crossbar.
Konawaena goalkeeper Kyanah Blas (24) is swarmed by her teammates after they beat the ʻIolani Raiders.