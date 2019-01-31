Winter weather scenes across Midwest, Northeast

The sun is seen through ice formed on a window in Burnsville, Minn., Wednesday, as a deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures.
Ice and water flows over the American Falls, viewed from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada Thursday.
Ice Crystals form on a window Thursday, in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The painfully cold weather system holding much of the Midwest in a historic deep freeze sent temperatures plunging to record low temperatures in several cities.
A bubble freezes on the end of the wand Wednesday, in Mankato, Minn.
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park Thursday, in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill.
Geese huddle in the water as the sun rises at the harbor in Port Washington, Wis., on Wednesday.
A robin sits on a branch of a snow-covered tree, Wednesday, in Buffalo, N.Y. Up to 2 feet of snow are expected as an arctic blast is causing whiteout conditions and may create dangerously low windchills.
Ice is seen on the side of the Great Falls National Historic Park as a couple takes in the sights during a frigid winter day, Wednesday, in Paterson, N.J.
Jason Johnson helps his son Jacquio jump start his car Wednesday, on the south side of South Bend, Indiana.
People sleep in tents near a wooded area adjacent to the Dan Ryan Expressway, Tuesday, in Chicago.
A firefighter walks past an ice-encrusted home after an early morning house fire Wednesday, in St. Paul, Minn. Firefighters were called to the house fire in the North End shortly after 4:15 a.m. The air temperature was 27 degrees below zero Wednesday morning, with windchills at 52 degrees below zero. No injuries were reported.
Drifting snow obscures a road near Mount Joy in Lancaster County, Pa., on Wednesday.
James Dusenbery blows a dusting snow off the sidewalk in Englewood, N.J., Wednesday.
Bismarck city snow crews remove snow in the minus 33 degree temperature from Avenue E and Second Street near St. Mary's Central High School Wednesday, in Bismarck, N.D.
A harbor light is covered by snow and ice on the Lake Michigan at 39th Street Harbor, Wednesday, in Chicago.
Spectators look on as hockey players gather for an attempt at the Guinness Book of World Records record for coldest hockey game played Thursday, in the backyard belonging to Mike Burman in northwest Rochester, Minn. About 25 kids took to the ice in the attempt.
Mike Calen, left, and Steve Goyette, right, prepare to tie off as the ice covered fishing boat, Buzzards Bay, arrives at New Bedford, Mass., harbor due to the extreme cold conditions on Thursday.
People walk along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise, Thursday, in Chicago.
A woman talks on her phone at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday.
Jeff Roessler of Elgin, Ill., pauses at the side of the Fox River in South Elgin to take a photo Thursday.