 Knicks agree to trade Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, sources say
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 73°

Sports Breaking

Knicks agree to trade Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, sources say

Associated Press
January 31, 2019
Updated January 31, 2019 11:55am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    In this 2018 photo, New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, of Latvia, reacts after fouling out during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday,, in Denver. The Knicks agree to trade injured star Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas Mavericks today.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> People with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the New York Knicks have agreed to trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, parting with their young All-Star forward as he recovers from a torn knee ligament.

The Knicks would acquire guard Dennis Smith Jr. and center DeAndre Jordan while also sending Tim Hardaway Jr. to Dallas. Other players would be added to the deal today to make the salaries work.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade was still being completed. It was first reported by ESPN.com.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis was the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft and once was expected to be the Knicks’ franchise player for years. But they declined to give him a contract extension last summer, and now by trading him and Hardaway seem instead to be gearing up to pursue players in free agency.

PREVIOUS STORY
Aloha Stadium needs $30M in repairs over next 2 years, board says
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up