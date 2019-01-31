 Versatile lineman commits to UH football team
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 72°

Versatile lineman commits to UH football team

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 31, 2019 12:05 am 
The University of Hawaii football team has reloaded the trenches with a commitment from a two-way lineman from Salt Lake City, Utah. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up