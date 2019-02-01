 Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says
  • Friday, February 1, 2019
  • 73°

Top News

Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says

Associated Press
February 1, 2019
Updated February 1, 2019 10:00am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protested outside Purdue Pharma headquarters, in Aug. 2018, in Stamford, Conn. The attorney general’s office in Massachusetts is suing Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma, along with some company executives and members of the family that owns it in an effort to hold them accountable for the toll of the drug crisis in the state.

ADVERTISING

BOSTON >> Newly public court documents show the family behind OxyContin raked in billions as they pushed to keep patients on the powerful painkiller longer, even as evidence grew that the drug was helping fuel a national opioid crisis.

Details made public this week in a lawsuit filed by the state of Massachusetts against Purdue Pharma and the family that owns the company claim the Sackler family brought in more than $4 billion in a little more than a decade.

The state says the company used discounts to keep people taking its drugs longer despite their risks.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed last year. Purdue lost its fight this week to keep some of the allegations secret. The company says the state is taking documents out of context.

PREVIOUS STORY
Belarusian model: I gave info on Trump to Russian tycoon
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up