Hawaii island police searching for 26-year-old fugitive in Puna area

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help locating a a fugitive known to frequent the Puna area, and wanted for numerous charges.

William Sullivan, 26, with no permanent address, is wanted for the assault of a police officer, reckless endangering, resisting an order to stop, and resisting arrest. Sullivan is also wanted for questioning in several other criminal investigations.

He is described as 5-foot-11 inches tall and 175 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call Sergeant Aaron Carvalho at 961-2272 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.