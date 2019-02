A 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Mexico early today poses no tsunami threat for Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The earthquake struck at 6:14 a.m. near the coast of Chiapas at a depth of 42 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.