Wet, windy weather welcomes weekend

Clouds and rain are expected to stick around today and Saturday for those planning to attend the Punahou Carnival and Lunar New Year festivities in Honolulu.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Clouds and rain are expected to stick around today and Saturday for those planning to attend the Punahou Carnival and Lunar New Year festivities in Honolulu.

Weather officials said the strong and gusty, north-northeast winds will persist at least through this evening, with low clouds and showers at times.

Today will be partly sunny with scattered showers on Oahu, with winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, and a 50 percent chance of rain for the South Shore, Central, and Waianae coast areas, and numerous showers for the windward and mauka areas.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with frequent windward and mauka showers and scattered leeward showers. Lows range from 68 to 73 degrees.

Forecasters expect Saturday to be mostly cloudy and breezy with frequent showers during the day and highs from 79 to 84 degrees.

Meanwhile, a high surf advisory remains in effect for the east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui due to a northeast wind swell, through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along those east-facing shores through tonight, and expected to lower late tonight and Saturday, but may hold near the advisory level for Kauai and Oahu into the day on Saturday.

Expect strong, breaking waves and currents, making swimming dangerous. The public should exercise caution and heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

The wet and windy weather caused trees to fall across the road corridor in the Molokai Forest Reserve on Molokai, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife closed the reserve this morning and due to the weather, which is anticipated to continue through next week. Repair crews are unable to get into the area with heavy equipment and machinery to clear debris.

Hosmer Grove Campground is closed due to rising flood waters on the road leading to the campground. National park rangers evaluated the area and determined no one was in the campground at the time of closure. “We will continue to monitor the area and will advise when the campground will re-open for campers.” said Ari Wong, Chief Ranger. Flood waters are expected to recede quickly.